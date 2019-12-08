× Colts’ 4th quarter struggles continue in 38-35 loss to Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Indianapolis Colts have lost their third straight game and five of their last six after a 38-35 loss in Tampa Bay to the Buccaneers.

The loss reduces the team’s playoff odds to practically zero.

Once again, the Colts surrendered a lead in the second half. The team led 35-21 after a touchdown pass to Zach Pascal with under six minutes to go in the third quarter. Indianapolis would not score again.

While the Colts’ defense forced four turnovers, including two interceptions by Darius Leonard, the unit also gave up 543 yards and 38 points.

On offense, Indy mustered up just 66 rushing yards on 22 carries. Jacoby Brissett finished with 251 yards and two touchdowns through the air, but was not able to lead the team on a game-winning drive while down three with over four minutes to go.

The Colts now fall to 6-7. Things don’t get any easier next week when the team heads to New Orleans to face the 10-3 Saints.