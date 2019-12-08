× Brownsburg man arrested for robbing same Huntington he banks with, police say

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg man has been arrested for robbing a bank that he is a current customer at, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the call of an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 1531 North Green Street, in Brownsburg.

When they arrived, employees at the bank told officers that 37-year-old Christopher Caselden — a current customer of Huntington who they know — had just robbed them.

Caselden allegedly entered the bank, approached an employee and handed them a letter stating that he had a gun and needed a specific amount of money. The employee complied and Caselden then left the bank casually and drove off in his vehicle.

Brownsburg police say they confirmed through video footage and the investigation that Caselden was indeed the suspect. They began to search for him and his vehicle with the assistance of Indianapolis police and Caselden’s family.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, Caselden was arrested without incident and taken to the Hendricks County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Caselden has been charged with armed robbery, a level 3 felony.