1 dead inside vehicle discovered in Plainfield pond

Posted 11:29 am, December 8, 2019, by

File Photo

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A body found inside a vehicle discovered in a pond in Plainfield has prompted an investigation, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Police say a passerby noticed tire tracks leading from the roadway to the water in the 3700 block of Newberry Road while on a walk around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle and found a body inside. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.