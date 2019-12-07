× Violent robbery on Indy’s south side leaves employees fearful it could happen again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A violent robbery caught on-camera inside a restaurant on Indy’s south side has left employees shaken up

Employees of Great Wall Chinese restaurant believe the 3 suspects may have been canvasing the place for hours.

“They waited until all the other drivers were gone,” Employee David Dungan said.

In the surveillance video you can see a man walk up to the counter with a stack of cash.

A violent robbery caught on camera on #Indy’s south side has left employees shaken up. Tonight I’ll tell you how much they got away with & why the thieves got so angry with the employees. pic.twitter.com/L3JWoioBBX — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) December 8, 2019

“Somebody called in an order, they came in and picked it up. While they picked it up 2 other suspects came in behind them,” Dungan said.

Soon after, 1 suspect points a gun at the owner’s face and demands cash.

Employees followed their orders and and didn’t resist.

“They demanded to see the safe, which we don’t have one,” Dungan said.

Dungan says that’s when one suspect became extremely angry. He used his strength to push the owner down to her knees.

They suspects eventually ran off and stole less than what the entire menu is worth.

“Not even 50 bucks, not even worth stealing. It’s not worth the stress they put on our employees,” Dungan said.

He wants community members to look hard at the video and see if they know who they are.

He doesn’t want this to happen to someone else.

“We got to get these people off the street. Who knows what happens next time? They were very angry,” Dungan said.

Dungan says during the robbery a customer placing an order called 911.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).