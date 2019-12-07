Man in critical condition after possible scooter accident near Lucas Oil Stadium

Posted 9:24 pm, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47PM, December 7, 2019

Police respond to a possible scooter accident at near Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a man is in critical condition after a possible scooter accident near Lucas Oil Stadium this evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m.  near the intersection of Missouri and South St., right near the corner of Lucas Oil Stadium where the Big Ten Championship game was being held between Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Police say at this time the investigation is still ongoing to determine exactly what happened, but initial reports claim the man crashed on a scooter. Police did confirm the man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be update once more information is released.

