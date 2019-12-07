Hamilton County officers take children in need on Christmas shopping spree

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies and officers traded their normal duties to take children on a shopping spree Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the annual Hamilton County Shop for Kids event took place Saturday. 61 children got the chance to go on a shopping spree.

During the shopping spree, the children got to take a ride to Target in Fishers in a police car and spend $200 on clothes, toys, and presents for their families. They also got a treat at the snack bar after the hard morning of shopping.

The office said not only does this event provide financial assistance for families, it also promotes positive interaction between citizens and deputies.

The department said this was the largest event in the history of the program. The program takes donations throughout the year to offset the expenses, and organizations help identify people from around the county to receive assistance.