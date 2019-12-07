Dozens brave the cold at Martinsville High School for inaugural Blizzard Blitz

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Students, teachers, parents and community members showed up at Martinsville High School Saturday morning for a chilly 5K.

School officials said the high school hosted its first Blizzard Blitz Saturday morning.

The 5K fun run/walk raised money for the Student Activity Fund. This helps student initiatives not covered by book fees including lunch rewards and special field trips.

71 people participated in the event. The winner completed the 5K in 16 minutes and 6 seconds.

