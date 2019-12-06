Tracking AM sprinkles; much colder air ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracking a few sprinkles this morning but no heavy downpours expected for Indianapolis today. We'll have a few raindrops throughout the am commute but the bulk of the rain will stay south of Bloomington. Dried air will push into Indiana later today with the passage of a cold front and that will leave us with sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure will slide in to give us a cold and quiet Friday night with a cold Saturday morning and plenty of sunshine for all of Saturday. As the cold front slides through Indiana this morning we'll have isolated sprinkles but the rain is very limited and confined to the morning hours. Expect temps to stay comfortably cool through lunchtime and then drop as we see more sunshine and the wind shifts to the north. Rain totals today are only about a hundredth of an inch but more like a half inch for the rain we'll get Sunday night into Monday. Flurries are possible on Tuesday but it is too early to put out confident snow total forecasts at this point. I will say that early model runs keep the snow to literally just flurries and no signals towards shoveling with that system. Sunday will be mild for the season but cloudy and breezy so you'll still want a coat. Rain could arrive as early as Sunday afternoon but most of us won't see rain until Sunday night. An active weather day is expected on Monday with rain on and off throughout the day. Colder air pumps in Tuesday for a few flurries and then temperatures plummet on Wednesday and stay very cold on Thursday. Overnight lows then will be in the teens will single digit wind chills.