× Road closures planned ahead of Big Ten Football Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Downtown Indianapolis will be a hub of activity this weekend with various holiday events occurring as well as the Big Ten Football Championship.

Several streets Saturday will be blocked or restricted around Lucas Oil Stadium for the football game later that night between Wisconsin and Ohio State and for the tailgate parties while the weekend holiday fun runs and walks will have restrictions along their race routes.

Ongoing Red Line construction will continue along Meridian Street in both directions from 18th to 38th Streets through December.

Here are the events that might create some traffic delays:

Big Ten Football Championship

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will be at Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Ancillary events include the Meijer Tail Greater Party on Georgia Street, Fan Fest at Indiana Convention Center, RV Nation, T-Mobile BTN Kickoff Concert headlined by Fallout Boy and more.

The west block of Georgia Street (between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street) will be closed starting 5 p.m. Friday, December 6 due to the Meijer Tail Greater Party. Additionally, South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street will be closed starting 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says South Street Illinois St. to West St. will be closed starting at 5 p.m. and Southbound Capital St. to McCarty St. will be closed starting at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

The Hot Cider Hustle will cause increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic around White River State Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. See route here.

The IMPD said there will be heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic around downtown. Police remind people to give themself extra time while traveling the downtown area.