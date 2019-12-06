Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium field to be named in honor of Bob Rohrman family

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University will add a name to their field. Beginning with the 2020 football season, the field at Ross-Ade Stadium will be named Rohrman Field.

The name was approved by the Purdue Board of Trustees during their meeting today. It comes after Bob Rohrman’s family donated $15 million to support future improvements to Ross-Ade.

Rohrman Field is scheduled to be dedicated at the Purdue football 2020 home opener on September 12 against Memphis.

The Rohrman family owns and operates one of the largest automobile groups in the United States, with 30 franchise dealerships in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The business originated in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1963, when Rohrman opened a used car lot. Soon after, he acquired a dealership that started the Bob Rohrman Auto Group.

Ross-Ade Stadium is named after David E. Ross and George Ade, its two principal benefactors.

