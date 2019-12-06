Police investigating deadly crash after Columbus man killed

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old Columbus man.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

CPD officers were dispatched to SR 46 near Goeller Blvd. on a report of a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

Police believe that a 2005 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Nathan F. Morrow, 34, of Bloomington was travelling westbound on SR 46 and crossed the center curbed median for an unknown reason.

Morrow struck a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Richard D. Walters, 58, of Columbus head-on in the eastbound lanes of SR 46, according to police.

Walters was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Morrow was also taken to Columbus Regional Hospital before being transferred to Methodist Hospital for treatment of a head injury.

CPD said toxicology results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

