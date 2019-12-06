× Active shooter ‘confirmed dead’ at NAS Pensacola, sheriff’s department says

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, secured its gates following reports of an active shooter, according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the active shooter situation has ended.

“The ECSO can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead,” the department said.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that 10 patients have been taken to area hospitals.

Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola. More information to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019