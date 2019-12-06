Man killed in stabbing on northeast side of Indianapolis

Posted 2:33 pm, December 6, 2019, by

File image (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man died in a stabbing on the northeast side Friday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the 4000 block of Stratford Court, where they found a man had been stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to interview witnesses. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

