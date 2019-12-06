Join players, cheerleaders for a day of fun at Colts’ annual blood drive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Join the Indianapolis Colts and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana on Saturday, December 21 for the annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive.

It’s a day packed with festivities at Lucas Oil Stadium while you’re doing something good for the community.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes player and cheerleader appearances, two movie screenings inside the stadium — Remember the Titans, then Elf — and the Colts Flag Football Classic, which is new this year. Scroll down for the complete schedule.

Colts Tight End Jack Doyle is this year’s player ambassador for the event.

To make an appointment to donate blood, go to the Colts Bleed Blue web page or call Versiti Blood Center at 1-800-632-4722. Everyone who donates will receive a limited edition Colts football.

The Colts Bleed Blue Blood Drive is Indiana’s largest single-day blood drive.

For complete information on donor eligibility and the process of giving blood, head to the FAQ page on Versiti’s website.

The event is sponsored, in part, by CBS4, Indiana University Health and the Indiana State Department of Health.

Complete event schedule

8 a.m. — Doors open for donations, field activities

9 a.m. — Cheerleader appearances begin

10 a.m. — Player appearances begin

11 a.m. – Remember the Titans begins on the big screen

12:30 p.m. — Colts Flag Football Classic begins on the field

**This is a separate event from the Blood Drive that takes place on the field during the blood drive. Teams have been selected, but the flag classic will be free and open to the public to watch.

1 p.m. — “Elf” begins on the big screen

2 p.m. — Colts Flag Football Classic championship game

3 p.m. – Blood drive concludes, trophy presentation for Colts Flag Football Classic