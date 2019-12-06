Indy man with violent past is charged with multiple cell phone store robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A man accused of robbing multiple cell phone stores on Indy’s east side is behind bars.

21-year-old Alfonso Sargent is now charged with a series of crimes. Court records show Sargent also has a lengthy and violent criminal history.

Walking into a Metro PCS on Arlington, and another location the very next day on Pendleton Pike, surveillance cameras showed a thief robbing both businesses last month. Following a short foot chase this week, police tracked down and arrested the accused crook.

Investigators say a photo taken at the time of his arrest shows Sargent wearing the same hooded Nike sweatshirt worn during the robberies.

Just five weeks before those crimes, prosecutors claim Sargent also stole a car from a gas station on 46th street, before being arrested hours later while trying to run from police. A judge released Sargent on a $300 bond in that case.

"When someone gets arrested and they get a low bond, they know there’s no accountability," said Indy FOP President Rick Snyder. "We just have portions of the system that are broken."

Snyder has repeatedly voiced frustration about how the court system forces police to arrest the same people repeatedly.

On Friday, Snyder spent the day at the White House and tweeted they're discussing the broken “catch and release” criminal justice system in Indianapolis.

"It’s really shortchanging the justice system. It is catch and release. It’s very clear there is a revolving door," said Snyder.

Court records show during his arrest in September Sargent “Made a statement about beating previous cases and he would beat this case as well.”

In fact, prosecutors charged Sargent with murder in 2017 after a man was shot and killed in a car on Keystone. A witness claimed he saw Sargent run from the scene with a gun, but a jury found Sargent not guilty in April of this year.

In addition to the two cell phone businesses, IMPD detectives believe Sargent committed additional robberies at other stores in recent months, but that investigation continues.

Sargent remains in the Marion County jail Friday night on an $80,000 bond.