× Indiana flags to fly at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the state of Indiana to be flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

He says flags should be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Saturday.

Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff on Saturday.

Saturday’s public Pearl Harbor ceremony, an annual event hosted by the Navy and National Park Service, will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the exact time the attack began.

The ceremony is expected to draw survivors, veterans, dignitaries and the public to honor more than 2,300 Americans who perished on Dec. 7, 1941.