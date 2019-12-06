IMPD: Man succumbs to injuries after Tuesday night shooting

Posted 2:20 pm, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, December 6, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said a man died after sustaining gunshot wounds on the city’s near southeast side Tuesday.

According to IMPD, just before 11:30 p.m. on December 3, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Villa Ave. on a report of a person shot.

Police found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival.

He was taken to an area hospital by emergency responders in critical condition.

Officials said the man died on Thursday after succumbing to his injuries.

Detectives responded and canvassed the area for witnesses, while forensics teams began collecting potential forensic evidence.

The coroner’s office is determining the exact cause of death and will release the victim’s identity after notification of next of kin.

IMPD said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org.

