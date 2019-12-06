IMPD detectives asking for help finding person of interest in deadly stabbing

Photo provided by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide detectives are looking for help finding a someone for questioning in Friday’s deadly stabbing.

The stabbing happened just before 9 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Stratford Court. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives were able to develop a person of interest in the case. They say he is known to visit the apartments in the area of 42nd and Post. He has a noticeable scar on his head from a prior injury.

IMPD said detectives want to know who he is or where to find him. Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477

