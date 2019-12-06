Giordano’s brings iconic Chicago deep-dish to Indy in this week’s Foodie Spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

Think of all the wonderful things the great city of Chicago has given to all of us: iconic Cubs announcer Harry Caray, the ’85 Bears Super Bowl Shuffle, the famed Chicago Dog, and of course Deep-Dish Chicago-Style Pizza. The popularity of the Chicago-Style pizza has grown immensely over the years, thanks in large part to the legendary pizzeria featured in this week’s Foodie Spotlight. Giordano’s is a true Chicago icon, but in recent years they’ve made quite an imprint right here in Indy. With locations in Castleton, Greenwood and Downtown Indianapolis, Giordano’s is quickly becoming an Indiana favorite with their big city taste and Chicago flair.

The legend of Giordano’s pizza began in a small Italian town over 200 years ago, but wasn’t brought to the states until many years later. In 1974, immigrants Efren and Joseph Boglio moved to Chicago to start their own pizza business. They opened the first Giordano’s on Chicago’s historic south side and the rest is history. A storied history with many accolades such as being named “Chicago’s Best Pizza” by NBC, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Magazine, Chicago Tribune, etc. What more needs to be said?

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear, the Deep-Dish pizza is the star of the show at Giordano’s, but that’s not all they do well. Their menu is chock-full of delicious appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pastas and desserts. All of that to say that they’re not a one-trick pony, but if you haven’t tried the pizza you’re doing yourself a huge disservice. The menu gets updated regularly at Giordano’s, so here are four “can’t miss” items that I’m currently crushing on:

The Impossible Pizza: I’m sure everyone is fully aware of the Impossible Whopper at Burger King by now (I can’t turn on the TV without seeing an ad for it). Well, did you know that Giordano’s has created a pizza that uses Impossible meat in their famous sausage recipe. Not only does it have the spicy, delicious flavor of sausage, it even has the same texture and consistency of “real” sausage. Don’t believe me? Head out to Giordano’s and do a blind taste test - I couldn’t pass. You can get the Impossible sausage on their thin and extra thin crusts, but I’m a purist at heart, so give me the Chicago Deep Dish seven days a week and twice on Sunday!

Wings: What do Scooby and Shaggy, Wayne and Garth, Beavis and Butthead, & Wings and Pizza have in common? They are all a match made in heaven and go perfectly with one another. What better way to pass the time while you’re waiting on your deep dish pie than a flight of wings. Of course, they have traditional buffalo and BBQ sauce, but it’s their new flavors that are really exciting. The wing flight comes with all four of their new offerings: Dry-Rubbed Ranch, Nashville Hot, Old Bay, and Tequila Lime. It’s hard for me to pick a favorite, but Old Bay on anything is fine by me.

Italian Beef: Another Chicago original here, and this one is the real deal. Tender slices of Italian-style beef piled high on a toasted garlic Italian roll. Served with sweet peppers, spicy giardiniera, and the all-important cup of beef au jus for dipping. So many great flavors in each and every bite. Might I suggest adding melted mozzarella on top to really kick this sandwich into high gear?

Caesar Salad: I typically don’t put salads on my can’t miss list because I generally don’t find them all that special. That’s not to say that I don’t love a good salad, but I can usually find something else on the menu that I love even more. Let me just say that the Caesar Salad at Giordano’s is special and deserves its moment in the sun. The Romaine is crisp, the creamy Caesar dressing is spot-on, the garlic croutons are perfectly crunchy, but the real reason I’m infatuated with this salad is the cheese. It is tossed with parmesan and romano and topped off with an abundance of shaved asiago. Take it from me and definitely don’t skip the salad portion of your meal, you’d regret it.