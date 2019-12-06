× Deadly shooting brings back bad memories for family who lost loved one 7 years ago at same location

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation into a deadly shooting is underway on the east side of Indianapolis. It also happens to be the same location where the unsolved deadly shooting of Brian Jolly took place seven years ago.

Dewitt Dupree, 27, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon near East 19th street and Emerson. News of this shooting opened up old wounds for Katie Jolly.

“I just can’t believe that seven years ago that this had happened and it is still unsolved,” Jolly said.

On June 22, 2012 police say 30-year-old Brain Jolly was shot and killed while riding his scooter in the 4700 block of East 19th street.

“The homicide detectives told us seven years ago that the gun they found that was used in my brother’s murder had been used in several murders,” Jolly said.

Jolly says her brother’s case and Dupree’s cases aren’t connected by anything other than the pain of a loved one lost.

“It doesn’t get better. It’s just something that changes. Everything is different, you just have to learn to adjust without the loved one,” Jolly said.

It’s why IMPD detectives are relying on community members to reach out to Crime Stoppers to help solve both cases.

“A lot of times with these crimes the injury to them never goes away. You lose a loved one and it doesn’t go away,” Crime Stoppers’s Coordinator and Director Daniel Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg says Crime Stoppers does work and sometimes detectives will solve crimes decades later.

“People out there in the community hear these cases and it brings them back to that time. I know something and I can help someone. Maybe I can write a wrong that happened a long time ago,” Rosenberg said.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases, but Jolly wishes one day she’ll be able to put the grief behind her.

“Hopefully if anybody knows anything they will hopefully share,” Jolly said.

Anyone with information about these cases can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Brian Jolly’s ex-girlfriend and mother to his son provided this statement: