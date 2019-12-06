× Big Ten Championship weekend kicks off with Fan Fest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While the Big Ten gets set for a Saturday showdown on the gridiron, fans can join in the action a day early.

On Friday, the 9th annual Big Ten Fan Fest opens at the Indiana Convention Center.

The event, hosted by Indiana Sports Corp, offers more than 200,000 square feet of interactive games and activities representing all Big Ten sports. It will also include giveaways, guest appearances and performances from team bands and mascots.

The doors will open on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Youth programs will also be available inside Fan Fest including the Youth Football Officials Clinic on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The clinic hopes battle the statewide officiating shortage by bringing in participants 14 and up.

On Saturday, there will be youth football clinics every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Neither clinic requires registration in advance.

Fan Fest is free to those with a military ID or a game ticket. Non-ticket holders can gain entry for $8, or $4 for kids 3-12.

Outside of the convention center fans can find a number of events to join.

Fall Out Boy will perform at a free concert on Friday at The Pavilion at Pan Am. The band takes the stage at 9 p.m.

The Meijer Tail Greater Party on Georgia Street is back with free admission to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It includes the St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating contest at 3 p.m.

Finally, kick off for the Big Ten Championship is at 8:17 p.m. Saturday inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

You can find a full list of events here.