Adam Vinatieri to sit out against the Buccaneers, not headed to IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will not play against Tampa Bay this weekend–but he’s not headed to the injured reserve either.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Vinatieri is out against the Buccaneers. The kicker is week-to-week and the team will see how his injured knee responds. The IR hasn’t been discussed, Reich said.

The injury first surfaced in training camp but has since flared up.

Chase McLaughlin, signed this week, will handle placekicking duties for the Colts.