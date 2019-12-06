× A quiet weekend before more active weather arrives next week

A far this year we’ve had 32 weekends with rain or snow showers and only 16 completely dry weekends. This weekend looks dry and mild. Temperatures will warm into the 40s with sunny a Saturday and into the 50s with clouds on Sunday. Our next storm system will bring rain Monday. A powerful blast of arctic air will move in early next week and cause rain to chance to snow as temperatures fall on Tuesday. Behind our next cold front Hoosiers will feel the coldest weather since late January.

We’ve had double the number of wet weekends this year.

Expect a sunny, cool Saturday.

We’ll have dry weather for the Big Ten Championship Game.

We’ll have a cloudy Sunday.

Rain is likely by Monday.

Much colder air will arrive next week.

Indianapolis has already had one, 1″ snow and another one is likely next week.