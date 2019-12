× 22-year-old woman dies after crashing into tree in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A 22-year-old woman died after she crashed into a tree near Gosport, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said the crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. on northbound SR 67 near Vickery Road.

Myers says the woman drove off the road and hit a tree.

Her identity is unknown at this time. We will update this story when there is more information.