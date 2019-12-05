USPS unveils stamp that will raise money to help veterans with PTSD

Posted 11:58 am, December 5, 2019

Photo via USPS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new stamp from the U.S. Postal Service will help raise money for those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The semipostal fundraising stamp is intended to symbolize the PTSD healing process. It features a photo illustration of a green plant sprouting from the leaf-covered ground.

The USPS dedicated the stamp during a ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. The stamp costs 65 cents; the price includes First-Class Mail single-piece postage rate plus money to fund PTSD research.

A portion of the proceeds from the stamp will go to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The stamp is now available.

