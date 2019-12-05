× Tracking rain and frigid temps

Looks like a pretty nice forecast for our Thursday! Cold and frosty to start to the day so coats and gloves needed but by the afternoon things will be much more comfortable. Temperatures are on repeat today but with less wind and lots of sunshine I think it’ll be much more comfortable! Weather records tell us that our average high this time of year is just 42 degrees so I think we can all get behind the forecast 48! If you have any lights you still want to hang up outside I will say that today or Saturday are your best bets this week because we’re expecting wet weather and MUCH colder temperatures as we get into next week. The cold isn’t a problem for Christmas Nights of Lights! Enjoy the lights and coordinated music from the warmth of your car any evening this month. Only a ten percent chance for rain Friday but more wet weather expected Sunday night, Monday, and flurries possible Tuesday. Rain totals by Tuesday could exceed another half inch and then lots of cold air pours in so frozen mud is expected next weeek… I’m not looking forward to that. Most of us won’t get any rain until Sunday but a ten percent chance for a brief, light shower Friday morning. Carmel, Crawfordsville, Muncie areas will stay dry but that small rain chance stays for Indianapolis and especially our southern counties. Temperatures will be in the 40s Friday morning and through lunchtime but drop back to the 30s by dinnertime. Saturday will be quite chilly but sunny and then milder with clouds on Sunday. We can’t rule out a daytime shower on Sunday but most of the rain will arrive Sunday night with an active Monday expected. Windy with flurries and cold on Tuesday and then very cold by Wednesday.