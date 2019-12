Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in the midst of holiday shopping madness. Over the weekend alone, tens of thousands of smart TVs were purchased. As it turns out, the new television you enjoy watching could also be keeping an eye on you. In fact, the FBI is now warning consumers about the security risks of smart TVs.

Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk about smart TVs and the FBI.

