Police search for Indianapolis woman missing since June

Posted 12:18 am, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00AM, December 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman who has been missing since June.

Dawn Rae Woolridge was last seen June 23, 2019.

She is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

She is homeless, but she is known to frequent the east side of Indianapolis.

Her family created this Facebook page and YouTube channel as they continue to search for her.

If you have any information about Woolridge’s whereabouts, call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

