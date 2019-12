× Police respond to person shot on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are responding to a person shot on the city’s west side.

IMPD said officers were called to the 100 block of Beachway Drive on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a person suffering a gunshot wound.

The person is reported to be in serious condition at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.