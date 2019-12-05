More than 2 dozen goats die in Lebanon barn fire

Posted 8:26 am, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, December 5, 2019

Image from scene on Dec. 5, 2019

Editor’s note: A previous version of the story said deer died in the barn fire. However, goats died in the fire.

LEBANON, Ind. – More than two dozen goats died in an early morning barn fire in Lebanon.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a barn on W. County Rd. 200 N. In total, 29 animals died.

Investigators at the scene said it appeared a heat lamp toppled over and sparked the fire. The barn is a total loss with damage estimated at $15,000.

