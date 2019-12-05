× IMPD takes mobile phone store armed robbery suspect into custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he was involved in a string of robberies.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested Alonzo Sargent after an investigation into the robberies. The Department said the robberies happened at Metro PCS stores.

On November 25, detectives with the Covert Robbery Unit found the suspect vehicle they believed was involved in several of the robberies. They began surveillance on the vehicle and its occupants.

The department said Sargent ran away after a traffic stop, going into a nearby apartment building. They were able to find him within minutes and apprehended him without incident.

The department said a broken handgun was found next to where he was apprehended along with live rounds of ammunition. When they walked the route Sargent took, the department said they found a loaded handgun.

Detectives believe Sargent may have committed other robberies elsewhere in the city and continue to investigate those incidents. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review all cases before making a charging decision.

The department says anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.