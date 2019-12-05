× From Big Ten football to dinosaurs and a plethora of holiday events, this weekend’s lineup of events offers something for everyone

Big Ten Football Championship Game

Lucas Oil Stadium

Head to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Football Championship Game this Saturday. The game kicks off at 8:17pm and will feature Ohio State and Wisconsin going head-to-head for the conference title. The victor will earn the Big Ten Championship and a chance to play in one of the six bowls that comprise the College Football Playoff (including the Rose Bowl Game). Downtown Indianapolis is the place to be leading up to game time thanks to plenty of fan events like the T-Mobile BTN Kickoff Concert, Big Ten Fan Fest held at the Indiana Convention Center Friday-Saturday, the Meijer Tail Greater Party on Georgia Street including the World Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail-Eating Championship, Big Ten RV Nation all weekend, and many more!

Click here for more info.

Jurassic World Live Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jurassic World will come to life this Saturday (December 7th) at 11am! Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be transformed into to Isla Nublar and will take attendees on a riveting adventure after the Indominus Rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex! Note: No costumes for guests 14 & older.

Click here for more info.

Irvington Holiday Open House

Downtown Irvington

Head to Historic Irvington this Friday (December 6th) from 5-10PM for the annual Holiday Open House! Gather the family and get ready to share holiday cheer with fun family friendly events with local Irvington shops and restaurants. Other activities will include photos with Santa at George Thomas Florist, Meet the Grinch at Black Sheep Gifts, Reindeer Makeovers at Hampton Designs Studio, Music & Jazz at Irvington Vinyl & Books. You’ll also be able to vote for your favorite decorated gingerbread house and decorate a delicious sugar cookie. New this year is the Tree Auction at Artisan Realtors where you can bid and vote on your favorite tree decorated by local Irvington Businesses. Kids can also color & enter the coloring contest at Artisan. Irvington Lincoln Square will be open for dinner during the Open House with delicious specials and plenty of holiday fun to share!

Click here for more info.

Christmas in Wanamaker

Wanamaker

Christmas will be here before we know it and Wanamaker will be celebrating in style again this year! Christmas in Wanamaker is happening this Saturday from 9am-4pm. There will be vendor booths set up around town, a parade, several of the local businesses will be having open houses, drawings for some wonderful door prizes, entertainment, and of course Santa will be in town for those wanting to make special requests! (The vendor booths will be located in the Aadvanced Limousine building and the Skillman Building at 8620 Southeastern Ave. (former Humphrey/Mahoney Chevrolet building), the Back Porch Garden & Pool, and Mascari’s Cleaners. They will be open from 10am to 4pm. The parade will start at the corner of McGaughey Rd. and Southeastern Ave. and will end at New Bethel Baptist Church)

Click here for more info.

Westfield in Lights

Downtown Westfield

A Westfield holiday tradition returns this weekend! Grab the kids and head to downtown Westfield for Westfield in Lights on Saturday, December 7th, from 3-7pm. Enjoy free activities for the whole family include: pictures with Santa, train rides, pictures with Frosty the Snowman, a gingerbread house display, live reindeer petting and show, live musical entertainment, food and retail vendors and the annual tree lighting celebration! There will also be food and retail vendors on hand as well as $5 pony rides for children.

Click here for more info.

Christmas at the Farm

Trader’s Point Creamery

Christmas at the Farm returns to Trader’s Point Creamery this Saturday and Sunday (December 7-8). Attendees will enjoy visiting with Santa Claus in the big Red Barn, singing along with live holiday music, holiday craft-making as well as taking in the beauty of the farm on a sleigh ride. You can also treat yourself to eggnog, hot chocolate and a festive menu at their Jingle Bell Cafe located inside the barn. Tickets are $20 per person (Children under 1 year old are free). Note: Tickets are sold in 90-minute time slots (9am, 11am and 1pm) and grant ticket holders access to all activities during their reserved time.

Click here for more info.

INDIEana Handicraft Exchange Winter Show

Harrison Center (Downtown)

The INDIEana Handicraft Exchange Winter Show is taking place Friday, December 6th, from 5-10pm at the Harrison Center. The INDIEana Handicraft Exchange is a contemporary craft fair that consciously celebrates modern handmade goods, the relationship between creator and consumer, and local, alternative economies. The IHE has become a notable stop on the Midwest indie craft fair circuit. The IHE began in 2007 as a way to highlight local crafters and artisans as well as to expose Indianapolis to some of the best vendors on the national indie craft fair map. Vendors may use traditional crafting techniques but they express contemporary themes and design. Vendors offer a range of unique handmade goods so you are sure to find the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday gift list! Some of the city’s favorite food and drink vendors will be on hand as well as music. There will also be a raffle to benefit Coburn Place and Project Home Indy. Plus, admission is free!

Click here for more info.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel’s Center Green

Carmel Christkindlmarkt in full swing at Carmel’s Center Green! Christkindlmarkt has brought the old world charm of Christmas in Germany to the heart of Carmel. This Christmas market tradition stretches back to Saxony, Germany during the middles ages. Over the centuries, the joys of the traditional Christmas markets spread from town to town, and around the world! The Christkindlmarkt is open Wednesdays-Sundays through December 24th. Enjoy traditional German food and gifts sold by over 50 vendors, plus live music, a kids’ corner, ice skating and plenty of festive fun!

Click here for more info.

Christmas Nights of Lights

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Christmas Nights of Lights is in full swing for the 2019 Holiday Season! Head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds any night from 6-10pm through January 1st to see over 1 million twinkling lights synchronized to holiday music played through your car stereo. This family-friendly event features a 2-mile car ride through more than a million LED lights powered by 50,000+ computer channels. Visitors of all ages will be awed by the larger-than-life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and enchanting tunnels of lights. In the warmth of your own vehicle, you can sing along to the sounds of the season synchronized to holiday light displays. Admission is $7 per person and children 3 years old and under are free. A “Carload Special” of up to nine passengers is just $30.

Click here for more info.

Festival of Trees

Indiana Historical Society History Center

Experience the joy of the holiday season at the History Center from now through January 4th! Ninety-two elaborate trees – a dozen more than last year – are packed into the grand building, creating a winter wonderland to delight people of all ages. Over the years, they’ve featured upside-down trees, trees made from unconventional materials like balloons, tires and books, themed trees, more. This year, their tree sponsors are going all out and taking things to the next level, including a 30-foot showstopper tree paying tribute to nature in Indiana. You can vote for your favorites, but it will be a tough decision! Also, the History Center is a Salvation Army Angel Tree location. There’s something magical happening every day, including holiday sing-alongs, Elf on a Shelf, and more! Every Saturday from 10am-4pm is a “Jolly Saturday,” where attendees can enjoy crafts, games and fun for all ages.

Click here for more info.