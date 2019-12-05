× Crash involving school bus closes part of westbound I-70 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A crash involving a school bus has closed part of westbound I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to INDOT and Indiana State Police, the crash happened at the 87 mile marker near Emerson Avenue. Two lanes of the interstate were closed.

Sgt. John Perrine with ISP initially said that troopers at the scene told him children on the bus were not injured. However, he later said that seven students were on the bus and one was taken to an area hospital. Medics were checking on the other students. The bus appeared to be from Warren Township.

The driver whose car rear-ended the bus was hurt. Perrine said the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

#Breaking Emergency crews on scene of a crash involving a school bus on I-70 west bound at the 87 mile marker. Troopers on scene reporting the children on the bus are not injured. A driver who rear ended the bus is injured I will be on scene in 10 minutes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 5, 2019