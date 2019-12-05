× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 49 ‘Colts’ Season On Brink vs Bucs’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Indianapolis Colts’ visit to Tamp Bay is virtually a must-win.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview the game, which features two teams that play opposite brands of ball. Will the Colts be able to run on the Buccaneers’ stout run defense? Can Indy’s defense capitalize on Jameis Winston’s mistake-prone tendencies? Do key players like Marlon Mack, Kenny Moore and Parris Campbell suit up?

The crews also discusses the addition of rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin, who the Colts claimed off waivers as Adam Vinatieri deals with a lingering knee issue.

Finally, the guys wrap things up by taking a look around the AFC South.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play