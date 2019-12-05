× Central Indiana will see sunny skies to end the work week

Thursday’s high temperatures in Indianapolis was 50 degrees, seven degrees above average for this time of year, and the work week will end with mild air. We’ll have a few showers south of I-70 Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Central Indiana is also in for a mild weekend. Temperatures will warm into the 50s with sunny a Saturday and clouds on Sunday. Our next storm system will bring rain Sunday night through Monday. A powerful blast of arctic air will move in early next week and cause rain to chance to snow. By next Tuesday Hoosiers will feel the coldest weather since late January.

