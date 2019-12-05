× Annual WZPL Request-A-Thon underway to raise money for Make-A-Wish kids

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 23rd annual WZPL Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon is underway, raising money for Indiana Make-A-Wish kids.

CBS4 is once again proud to be involved.

Make-A-Wish grants experiences for Hoosier children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

This request a thon is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

For 36 hours straight, Dave Smiley and the Smiley Morning Show crew take calls with one goal: raising as much money as possible for Make-A-Wish kids. Callers phone in, make a donation and request a song.

2019 Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon:

Starts: Thursday, December 5, 6 a.m.

Ends: Friday, December 6, 6 p.m.

Call: (317) 228-1099 –or– (877) 385-0099

Right now in Indiana, now nearly 500 kids are waiting for their wish to be granted. The average cost of a wish is $10,000.

Smiley says the most money raised during the Request-A-Thon comes from Hoosiers donating $10 or $20.

The 36-hour Request-A-Thon has raised more than $7 million since 1997.

In 2018, Make-A-Wish granted 782 wishes; 211 of those were in the Indiana region. Of that 211, 92 were granted by the WZPL Request-A-Thon. That was a record, and organizers want to beat that this year!

Click here to learn more about Make-A-Wish.

Click here or here to learn more about the WZPL Request-A-Thon.