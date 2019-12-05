1 dead after shooting on city’s near east side

Posted 3:34 am, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35AM, December 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found lying on a sidewalk early Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the intersection of E. 20th St. & N. Parker Ave., shortly before 1 a.m., where they found the male victim, with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts by EMS personnel to resuscitate him, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the area, working to piece together what happened. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

If you have any information about the circumstances surrounding this shooting death you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS, or call IMPD Homicide Detective Miller at 327-3472.

