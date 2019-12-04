× Woman dies in Jennings County school bus crash

VERNON, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus in Jennings County.

ISP said Wednesday around 6:30 a.m., state troopers and deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on SR 7 at SR 3 near the town of Vernon.

According to police, an investigation indicated that a 2016 International School Bus owned by the Jennings County School Corporation was traveling southbound on SR 7.

The bus was being driven by Robert J. Ringer, 72, of North Vernon, and passenger Mary Boyd, 74, also of North Vernon.

A 2013 Chevrolet truck driven by Harry T. Palmer, 48, of North Vernon, was traveling northbound on SR 7.

ISP said Palmer tried to turn southbound onto SR 3 in front of the school bus, and the bus struck the passenger side of Palmer’s vehicle.

Ringer was not injured, but Boyd sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital.

Boyd was a bus aide who ride the route to monitor students, though no students were on board at the time, police said.

She had been an employee of the Jennings County School Corporation as an aide for around ten years, police said.

Palmer and a passenger in his vehicle, Steven P. Graham, 44, of North Vernon, were also taken to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ISP said toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.