Trump administration tightens work requirements for federal food stamp program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration is tightening work requirements for the federal food stamp program in a move that would slash benefits for hundreds of thousands of people.

The final rule will limit the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment in order to receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program feeds more than 36 million Americans.

Scaling back public benefits for low-income Americans has long been a Trump administration priority. USDA officials say the rule announced Wednesday would save roughly $5.5 billion over five years. Benefits would be cut roughly 688,000 recipients.