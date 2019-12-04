× Truck driver accused of OWI after semi rollover crash on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – A truck driver was arrested and charged with OWI after a crash on I-70 early Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police responded to a semi rollover on westbound I-70 in Vigo County around 2 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed William W. Woods, 51, of Dayton, Ohio, was driving a 2018 Volvo semi tractor-trailer west on Interstate 70 when he left the roadway and drove off the right side of I-70.

Woods then over-corrected, causing the tractor-trailer to roll onto the driver’s side and into the ditch.

ISP says Woods appeared to be impaired and under the influence of a controlled substance.

He suffered some injuries in the crash, and medics transported him to the hospital.

Once he was cleared by doctors, he was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

He faces the following charges: