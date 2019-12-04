Still cold as sunshine returns to central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forty-five degrees doesn't sound too fantastic, but it IS an improvement from yesterday and it does come in a little above average. Coats still needed on this frosty morning and if your car is parked outside, give yourself a few extra minutes for defrosting the windshield.

Temperatures in the 30s this morning with many of us with wind chills in the 20s.

We could get a few more clouds in our northeastern counties today, but no wet weather and overall plenty of sunshine is expected.

The cold won't bother you at the Christmas Nights of Lights at the State Fairgrounds! You can stay in your car and cruise around looking at the beautiful lights. Enjoy this new family tradition!

Temperatures will stay reasonable until Friday when they fall back off. More active weather arrives at the end of the weekend, so get your lights hung outside today or tomorrow!