LIVESTREAM: Impeachment hearings begin in House Judiciary Committee

Noblesville police: Suspect arrested in robbery of nail salon

Posted 11:30 am, December 4, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police have arrested a man suspected in robbing a Noblesville business on Monday.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Noblesville Police Department (NPD) obtained search and arrest warrants for an alleged suspect in the armed robbery at Exotic Nails Spa in Noblesville.

According to police, around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, NPD Emergency Services Unit and NPD investigators went to the 3500 block of Capitol Ave. in Indianapolis to serve the warrants.

Chance A. Covington, 24, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody without incident at that location and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police said investigators collected items and information that they believe are relevant to the investigation.

Covington faces preliminary charges including seven counts of robbery and seven counts of theft.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.