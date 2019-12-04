LIVESTREAM: Impeachment hearings begin in House Judiciary Committee

Noblesville firefighters collecting donations for annual food and toy drive

Posted 3:55 pm, December 4, 2019, by

Noblesville Fire Department Capt. Trevor Hash, left, and Assistant Chief Matt Mitchell collect toys and donations at the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 4 at Purgatory Golf Couse. (Photo//Noblesville Fire Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Firefighters are looking for your help to make sure local families have a joyous holiday season.

The Noblesville Fire Department said it is preparing for the final week of collecting donations for the Christmas Food and Toy Drive. During the dive, the department is accepting canned goods, non-perishable food items, monetary donations and new, unwrapped, toys.

“We are grateful to those that have already contributed. The community has responded as it does every year to ensure local families have a joyous holiday season. While we believe we have enough toys for the 110 less-fortunate families in Noblesville, we are in need of monetary donations, canned goods and food items,” Assistant Chief Matt Mitchell said.

People can drop off donations through December 10 at the following locations.

  • Station 1 – 135 South 9th Street
  • Station 2 – 400 South Harbour Drive
  • Station 3 – 2101 Greenfield Avenue
  • Station 4 – 20777 Hague Road
  • Station 5 – 10170 E. 191st Street
  • Station 6 – 16800 Hazel Dell Road
  • Station 7 – 15251 Olio Road
  • Noblesville City Hall (16 S. 10th St.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.