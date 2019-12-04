LIVESTREAM: Impeachment hearings begin in House Judiciary Committee

McCordsville police seek public’s help finding man who allegedly shot his child’s mother

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The McCordsville Police Department says they are looking for a man who allegedly shot the mother of his child in the foot during a domestic dispute.

Police say 19-year-old Jaden Robinson allegedly shot an 18-year-old woman around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 8600 block of North Crestview Trail in McCordsville. She was treated at Eskenazi Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

An arrest warrant request for Robinson has been sent to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers are searching for Robinson at this time.

An investigation into this case is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts should contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400.

