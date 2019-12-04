LIVESTREAM: Impeachment hearings begin in House Judiciary Committee

Man abandoned child on roadside because he thought boy might be gay, police say

Posted 5:58 pm, December 4, 2019, by

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested Sunday for reportedly dropping off a child on the side of the road because he thought he was gay.

The Haines City Police Department arrested 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus, of Haines City, Sunday evening after finding the boy, under 18 years old, outside the police station crying and holding a duffel bag with several clothes inside.

When the officer asked the boy what was wrong, the child told the officer Julmeus kicked him out of the house because he thinks he’s gay.

The police report does not specify the exact relationship between Julmeus and the boy.

The boy told the officer that after a verbal argument over the issue, Julmeus told him to pack his bags and get in the car. Julmeus then drove the boy to a turn lane on Highway 27 near the Haines City Police Department. The boy said Julmeus ordered him to get out and told him, “Police will find you a new home.”

After the boy got out of the car, Julmeus returned home.

The police department said the boy was left at the police station without food, water, money or a phone.

A bystander at the police station saw the whole thing happen and reported the incident, police said.

The report states that when the boy’s mother asked Julmeus where the boy was, Julmeus told her what happened and that if she wanted to go get him, he was at the police department.

The woman then left the house to go find her son.

Julmeus was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.