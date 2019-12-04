× Lebanon police captain to face charges of child seduction

LEBANON, Ind. — Preliminary charges have been filed against an officer of the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) after an investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, James R. Miller faces charges of child seduction and domestic battery after allegedly engaging in fondling or touching of a 16 or 17-year-old juvenile.

LPD said Captain Miller was suspended by Police Chief Chad Morgan on September 19 after learning the night before of an investigation of an off-duty incident being conducted by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an LPD statement, Miller was placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation was being conducted.

The results of the investigation were turned over to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, who appointed a Special Prosecutor in the case.

Court documents provide details of the investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, which include alleged inappropriate touching and comments made to a juvenile while Miller was their legal guardian.

LPD said on December 2, Chief Morgan was informed the Hamilton County Special Prosecutor would be seeking charges related to this incident.

Miller then submitted retirement paperwork to LPD on December 3, and will retire on December 8.