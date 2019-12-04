× Ivanka Trump kicks off visit to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivanka Trump kicked off her two-day tour of Indianapolis Wednesday.

Trump is in town for the fourth American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, where she is joined by the likes of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Gov. Eric Holcomb who is a member of the board.

The advisory board is intended to provide advice and recommendations to the National Council for the American Worker. Part of a push the White House says is designed to help get Americans into the workforce.

“Making sure that every single American in this country has the opportunity to achieve their dreams and opening up pathways that they didn’t realize were available to them,” Trump told reporters prior to leaving for Indiana.

Trump, Ross, and the other board members kicked off their trip with a tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Trump’s visit comes just two weeks after Vice President Mike Pence visited the Circle City. During his visit, he addressed the country-wide shortage of skilled laborers in the US and championed the need for more emphasis on career technical training as a way of helping to fill the job gap.

Analysts say visits from the Trump Administration to the Hoosier state may become more important as the administration looks to lock down key states for 2020.

Ivanka Trump and the other members of the advisory board will convene for a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Indiana Women’s Prison.