Get ready for a week of wild temperature swings with rain and snow

Posted 4:43 pm, December 4, 2019, by

Over the next seven days central Indiana will go from highs in the 50s with rain to snow and lows in the teens. December is our  second snowiest month of the year. Daylight grows shorter as we move toward Winter and over the course of the month we lose nine minutes of daylight. Less daylight means colder temperatures and the average high falls by eight degrees. The thirty-day outlook for December is predicting  precipitation to be above average.

The average high temperatures falls by eight degrees this month.

Temperatures are forecast to above average this month.

 

Precipitations is forecast to be above average this month.

We have already had a quarter inch of rain this month.

Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

Highs will be near 50 degrees on Thursday.

