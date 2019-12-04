× Garth Brooks set to perform at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium in May

CINCINNATI, Ohio – If you’ve always wanted to see Garth Brooks in concert, the legendary country artist is headed to Cincinnati next year.

Brooks will perform at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, May 16, 2020, as part of his stadium tour. It’s the first time he’s played at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tickets cost $94.95, all inclusive. There is an eight-ticket limit.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. You can get them online through Ticketmaster, by calling Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks line at 877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app.

Promoters said the concert will feature in-the-round staging.

In October last year, the country legend performed during a sold-out show at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. He also played five shows in Indianapolis in October 2017.