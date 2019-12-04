Criss Angel reveals his son’s cancer is back, TMZ reports

LIVESTREAM: Impeachment hearings begin in House Judiciary Committee

December 4, 2019

Illusionist Criss Angel tosses his son Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos in the air as his mother Shaunyl Benson looks on at Criss Angel's HELP (Heal Every Life Possible) charity event at the Luxor Hotel and Casino benefiting pediatric cancer research and treatment on September 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Criss Angel is known for his illusions and mind tricks, but recently, he’s been focused on his son’s health.

TMZ reports 5-year-old Johnny Crisstopher’s cancer is back after a short bout in remission.

Angel told TMZ his son will be back in the hospital next week to start treatment for a rare form of leukemia.

Johnny was 21-months-old when he was first diagnosed with cancer.

Angel previously hosted a charity event in Vegas to raise money for pediatric cancer, and he said he plans to do it again.

