Criss Angel reveals his son's cancer is back, TMZ reports

Criss Angel is known for his illusions and mind tricks, but recently, he’s been focused on his son’s health.

TMZ reports 5-year-old Johnny Crisstopher’s cancer is back after a short bout in remission.

Angel told TMZ his son will be back in the hospital next week to start treatment for a rare form of leukemia.

Johnny was 21-months-old when he was first diagnosed with cancer.

Angel previously hosted a charity event in Vegas to raise money for pediatric cancer, and he said he plans to do it again.